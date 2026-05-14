Scottie Scheffler heckled by Eagles fans at 2026 PGA Championship: "Dallas sucks"

Scottie Scheffler got a Philadelphia welcome at Aronimink Golf Club during the first round of the 2026 PGA Championship on Thursday.

Scheffler, the No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, is a Dallas Cowboys fan, and Birds fans wasted no time to heckle him on the course.

"Dallas sucks, Scottie," one fan yelled at Scheffler in a video posted on GOLF.com's X account.

Scheffler acknowledged the fans at Aronimink and could be seen laughing in the video.

"We're going to smash you on Thanksgiving," another Eagles fan said in the video, as others shouted, "Go Birds!"

Before the 108th PGA Championship started at Aronimink, CBS Sports asked golfers what message they had for Philly sports fans.

Scheffler initially said, "No." But then, when he was asked about the upcoming Thanksgiving matchup between the Eagles and Dallas in the 2026 season, he said, "Please stop beating our football team so bad."

Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship and is the favorite to repeat this weekend at Aronimink in Newtown Square, Delaware County.