Philadelphia Eagles to play Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in 2026 NFL season

For the first time in over a decade, the Philadelphia Eagles will play on Thanksgiving.

The Eagles will spend the holidays with their NFC East rivals and play the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving in the 2026 NFL season. The Week 12 game on Thursday, Nov. 26, will kick off at 4:30 p.m. and air on Fox.

The Birds last played on Thanksgiving in the 2015 season when the team got crushed by the Detroit Lions, 45-14, as Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson scored three touchdowns.

Eagles' history of playing on Thanksgiving

Despite getting crushed by the Lions in their last Thanksgiving appearance, the Eagles have a good track record of winning on Turkey Day.

Philadelphia is 6-1 all-time in Thanksgiving games.

Nov. 23, 1939: Eagles 17, Pittsburgh Steelers 14

Nov. 28, 1940: Pittsburgh Steelers 7, Eagles 0

Nov. 28, 1968: Eagles 12, Detroit Lions 0

Nov. 23, 1989: Eagles 27, Dallas Cowboys 0 (Bounty Bowl)

Nov. 27, 2008: Eagles 48, Arizona Cardinals 20

Nov. 27, 2014: Eagles 33, Dallas Cowboys 10

Nov. 26, 2015: Detroit Lions 45, Eagles 14

Eagles vs. Cowboys on Thanksgiving history

The game in the 2026 season will be the third time the Eagles and Cowboys will play on Thanksgiving, and the first since 2014.

The Eagles and Cowboys last clashed on Thanksgiving during the Chip Kelly era.

In that matchup in the 2014 season, then-Eagles quarterback Mark Sanchez threw for 217 yards and a touchdown as Philadelphia defeated the Cowboys, 33-10, to improve to 9-3 on the season. That win became the beginning of the end of the Kelly era in Philly.

Mark Sanchez of the Philadelphia Eagles is congratulated by Zach Ertz of the Philadelphia Eagles as Andrew Gardner of the Philadelphia Eagles is near after he scored a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half at AT&T Stadium. Tom Pennington / Getty Images

The other Eagles-Cowboys Thanksgiving game in 1989 became known as the "Bounty Bowl" when Buddy Ryan coached the Birds.

The Eagles won the game 27-0, and then-Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson alleged that Ryan had put out a bounty on two Dallas players — placekicker Luis Zendejas and quarterback Troy Aikman.

When will the 2026 NFL schedule be released?

The NFL will release its schedule Thursday at 8 p.m., but plenty of games will be leaked before then.