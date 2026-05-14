From Delco to golf's biggest stage, Braden Shattuck's family and friends have always been there

Delaware County native and golf pro Braden Shattuck was in the first group teeing off Thursday morning at the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club.

Shattuck, 31, struggled on the course, but that didn't stop his friends and family from cheering him on.

To say Shattuck's friends and family are proud of him is certainly an understatement.

In a crowd thousands-strong, CBS News Philadelphia caught up with two of Shattuck's closest friends.

"There's never been more people that have known his name at any of these majors," Michael Flahtery said, "so it's really cool to see all the support and I hope he takes every second of it in."

Flahtery has known Shattuck since middle school. Their other buddy, Jeff Juric, met at the Delco Golf Pro at Concord Country Club more than a decade ago.

"His work ethic really, really shows that eventually he'd get there," Juric said, "and now to be in a major for three times is like that's surreal to me, especially at Aronimink."

The two were with Shattuck during his second PGA Championship appearance in 2024, when he finished as the low PGA of America golf professional.

A moment they'll never forget. Much like today.

"It's great to watch him get out here and make every effort that he can," Flahtery said, "and he's doing the best he can, and that's all we're here for."

Also amongst the crowd is Shattuck's dad, Scott.

"He was given a plastic set of golf clubs," Scott Shattuck said, "and for hours he would go back and forth in the yard, and we had to like, 'Yo, get in here.'"

He says Braden Shattuck was 3 years old when the love for the game started.

Watching him now live out his dream is priceless.

"It's special. There's no doubt about it," Scott Shattuck said. "He's dedicated a lot of time to this game and he deserves everything he gets."

Scott Shattuck is proud of his son regardless of what happens on the course at the 2026 PGA Championship.

Braden Shattuck tees off for Round 2 on Friday at 12:10 p.m.