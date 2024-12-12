Scott Laughton scores career-high 4 goals as Philadelphia Flyers beat Detroit Red Wings

New Jersey police chiefs to be briefed on drone sightings as more spotted in PA | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored a career-high four goals to break out of a drought and help the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Thursday night.

After scoring just once in his previous 25 games, Laughton had his second career hat trick and became the first Flyers player to score four goals since John LeClair in 2002.

Laughton opened the scoring in the second period with a breakaway goal on a slap shot from the left circle. He added a short-handed goal in the third, tipping a pass from Travis Konecny, and had two empty-net goals.

Aleksei Kolosov made 25 saves for his fourth victory of the season.

Ben Chiarot scored a late goal for Detroit, his first of the season. The Red Wings have lost six of seven games.

Takeaways

Red Wings: Cam Talbot tried to keep the Red Wings in the game and made several highlight reel stops when the game was scoreless. In the span of three minutes, he made a sprawling glove save on Matvei Michkov, a sliding pad stop on Joel Farabee and stoned Sean Couturier on a breakaway. Later in the period, Talbot thwarted Michkov's attempt at scoring a goal on a "Michigan" wraparound play where he picked up the puck on his blade behind the net and tried to tuck it in the top corner of the net.

Flyers: Konecny had two assists to extend his points streak to four games.

Key moment

Travis Sanheim blocked a shot attempt by Vladimir Tarasenko on Detroit's power play at the start of the third period that sprung Konecny and Laughton on a 2-on-1 breakaway that led to Laughton's second goal.

Key stat

Laughton's second goal was the 100th of his NHL career.

Up next

Detroit hosts Toronto on Saturday. Philadelphia is at Minnesota on Saturday.