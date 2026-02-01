Coastal storm brings flood risk as deep freeze lingers in Philadelphia area. Here's the forecast.

NEXT Weather Alert remains in effect through Monday for bitter cold and wind chills. The big coastal storm delivers coastal flooding risk and very gusty winds to the shore points; a few light snow showers not out of the question.

A wind advisory is in effect for Cape May County until Sunday at 4 p.m., and Carbon and Monroe Counties until 1 a.m. Monday. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect for Atlantic and Cape May Counties until noon Sunday.

We have not been above freezing since 7pm on Friday Jan. 24 and our below freezing stretch will continue through the Sunday weekend marking 9 consecutive days with a high temperature below 32°.

It will be the longest subfreezing stretch since 2004 when we had 9 days and once we get to Monday (10 days), it will officially be the longest consecutive stretch since 1979, nearly 50 years. Needless to say, temps this cold for this long don't happen too often here in the Philly area.

NEXT big weather change

The coastal system misses us, but still poses a threat for high tides leading to some beach flooding, erosion and the threat of gusty winds along the shore. It'll be a gusty, breezy day in Philadelphia Sunday—but dry.

The greatest threat for some minor coastal flooding will be during Sunday morning's high tide which occurs at 6:46 am in Atlantic City. There is another high tide Sunday evening around 7:15 pm, but this high tide is not expected to produce as much of a flooding issue.

While the strongest gusts from the coastal storm will be along the coast winds in Philadelphia could still gust to 30 mph Sunday, meaning the brutal wind chills will continue through the day, making it likely feel like the single digits despite actual temperatures in the middle 20s.

It'll remain breezy into Monday as temperatures try to climb into the low 30s. Tuesday will be the best chance of warming above freezing for the first time in over a week. Don't get too excited though because high temperature will only be around 33 degrees.

There could be a quick moving system bringing some light snow showers late Tuesday into Wednesday, but it's not looking very likely we'll see much of anything at all right now.

Otherwise, the unseasonably cold weather looks to continue for the foreseeable future through next week and beyond.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: NEXT Weather Alert cold and blustery. High 26, Low 12

Monday: NEXT Weather Alert freezing. High 31, Low 15

Tuesday: Not as cold. High 33, Low 18

Wednesday: Snow shower? High 33, Low 28

Thursday: Sunny and cold. High 33, Low 19

Friday: Late snow? High 34, Low 16

Saturday: Frigid again. High 25, Low 22

