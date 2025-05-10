Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police investigating woman's death after body found in Schuylkill River

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman's body was pulled from the Schuylkill River Saturday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police went to the 4500 block of Kelly Drive for a report of a person in the Schuylkill River. Medical officials pronounced the woman dead on the scene at around 11 a.m., according to police.

Philadelphia police did not provide the woman's name, but said she was an adult.

It's also unclear what events led up to the woman's death. Police are actively investigating the incident.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

