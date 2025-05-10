Philadelphia police investigating woman's death after body found in Schuylkill River

Tram cars start running again on Wildwood, NJ Boardwalk | Digital Brief

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman's body was pulled from the Schuylkill River Saturday morning.

Just after 10:30 a.m., police went to the 4500 block of Kelly Drive for a report of a person in the Schuylkill River. Medical officials pronounced the woman dead on the scene at around 11 a.m., according to police.

Philadelphia police did not provide the woman's name, but said she was an adult.

It's also unclear what events led up to the woman's death. Police are actively investigating the incident.