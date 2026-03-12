Students push back at meeting on School District of Philadelphia's new facilities plan: "Don't shut our doors"

A meeting on the School District of Philadelphia's controversial long-term plan that could reshape dozens of schools across the city is underway Thursday.

The Philadelphia school board is hearing directly from students, families and community members.

The majority of the people at the meeting inside the School District of Philadelphia's headquarters on Broad Street are pushing back against the district's controversial facilities master plan.

Thursday's meeting will focus entirely on the district's "Accelerating Opportunity" facilities master plan.

The 10-year, $2.8 billion proposal has drawn a lot of criticism from some students, parents and teachers because it calls for 18 schools to be closed, and affected students would merge into other schools.

At the same time, district leaders said the plan would allow them to invest in upgrades at more than 150 buildings.

Ninety speakers have registered to speak at Thursday's meeting, including 30 students and 60 adults, with priority given to people from schools most directly affected by the proposal. It's clear many want the district and the school board to re-consider this plan.

"This lousy plan has gotten so much obvious pushback from the village that it feels ridiculous we're still here debating with you, even after multiple folks have offered better, cheaper and quicker solutions that ensure the well being of our students," a student said.

"You are taking away these opportunities from students who are working hard to better themselves," another student said. "We are asking the school district to look beyond the numbers and see the faces of the students whose features depend on this institution. Please don't shut our doors. Invest in us. Believe in us."

The district is also collecting anonymous feedback through an online comment box, so families can weigh in, even if they can't attend tonight's town hall.

The school board continues to reiterate that this is just a proposal, and no final decisions have been made on the facilities master plan.