Philadelphia teachers, officials rally for Lankenau high school, set to close under school district plan

The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, local leaders and staff at Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School rallied on Wednesday after the school was identified as one of 18 set to close under the district's proposed facilities master plan.

On Feb. 26, the district unveiled the latest version of its long-term facilities plan, a 10-year, $2.8 billion plan that Superintendent Tony Watlington has said will help the district make better use of its buildings and improve outcomes for students.

Under the plan, Lankenau, located on Spring Lane in Upper Roxborough, would merge with Walter B. Saul High School of Agricultural Sciences, a magnet school located on Henry Avenue. Initially, the proposal called for Lankenau to be combined with Roxborough High School.

School staff, union leaders and some elected officials are calling for the school to stay open, and calling for funding to be approved to stop the worst impacts of the facilities master plan.

PFT President Arthur Steinberg, multiple members of Philadelphia City Council and Lankenau Principal Jessica McAtamney are among those who spoke at the rally.

A sign reading "don't let our legacy go extinct" shown at a rally to keep Lankenau Science Magnet High School open on March 4, 2026. The school is one of 18 that could close if the School District of Philadelphia's facilities master plan is adopted by the Board of Education. CBS News Philadelphia

Outside, a student drumline played, with performers wearing shirts that read "don't sell Lankenau Environmental."

Advocates who want to see the school stay open touted its 100% graduation rate.

Steinberg was asked if the union is changing its strategy from lobbying the school district to change its master plan to lobbying state lawmakers to increase funding for schools. But the plan is to do both, Steinberg said.

"We've been pretty clear from the beginning that we don't think this plan is a good one that should be implemented," Steinberg told CBS News Philadelphia. "Our overall position clearly is that they should hit the pause button on this, and use next year to provide the data that all stakeholders need to be fully informed before any decisions are made."

School and union leaders are also asking everyone who cares about saving Lankenau to relay concerns to their representative in Harrisburg before the master plan is adopted by the Philadelphia Board of Education.

There will also be another public hearing about the district's facilities master plan on March 12.