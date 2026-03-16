Philadelphia-area school closings and early dismissals for Monday, March 16, 2026

The Philadelphia region is under a tornado watch through 7 p.m. Monday as a strong cold front moves into the area. The system will bring the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and the risks of tornadoes.

A few tornadoes are likely, with a couple of intense ones (ER2+) possible, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

Our NEXT Weather team has issued an Alert Day for the potential of damaging wind, brief tornadoes, and pockets of heavy rain.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be between 2 and 10 p.m., with the threat increasing after 2 p.m.

Several schools in the Philadelphia region are dismissing early due to inclement weather, including Coatesville Area School District and Downingtown Area School District in Chester County and Spring-Ford Area School District and Upper Perkiomen School District in Montgomery County.