9-year-old injured when 2 school buses crash in Franklin Township, New Jersey, police say

One child was hospitalized after two Franklin Township, New Jersey school buses collided Thursday morning, according to police.

Police in the Gloucester County town said the crash happened at the intersection of Taylor Road and Reed Avenue.

The child, a 9-year-old male student, was taken to a nearby hospital. The child's parents were notified and accompanied him to the hospital, police said.

No one else was injured in the crash. Alternate transportation was provided for the students aboard the buses while the vehicles remained at the crash scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.