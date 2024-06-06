Parents outraged over plans to dismantle ecology center at Scenic Hills Elementary School in Springfield

Parents upset by proposal to remove ecology center at Springfield's Scenic Hills Elementary School

Parents upset by proposal to remove ecology center at Springfield's Scenic Hills Elementary School

Parents upset by proposal to remove ecology center at Springfield's Scenic Hills Elementary School

SPRINGFIELD, Pa. (CBS) – Controversy is growing surrounding the Springfield School District's decision to remove a group of animals from their habitat.

The ecology center at Scenic Hills Elementary School is home to fish, butterflies, turtles and a giant tortoise named Shelly.

Students have been using the ecology center as an outdoor classroom for 27 years, but now the animals are being removed and the pond is being dismantled.

In a statement, the Springfield School District said the ecology center is unsafe because children are exposed to animal feces and the open water poses a risk of drowning.

"Although the plan for this space was well-intentioned, we have also come to realize that we can no longer maintain it in a safe and sustainable manner without having to impose upon our taxpayers both very significant capital investments and very substantial annual operational expenses going into perpetuity," the school district's statement read.

Signs are posted near homes saying “Save Shelly for the Kids!” Parents are outraged the Springfield School District is removing Shelly the tortoise and other animals from the ecology center at Scenic Hills Elementary School. Among the concerns: animal feces and a drowning risk. pic.twitter.com/9JcY0g4lG3 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 6, 2024

But parents said they don't want the ecology center to go away.

"It would directly impact my son and all the children," parent Andrea Ciavarelli said. "They would miss out on a huge opportunity for a very unusual and exciting learning experience."

Ciavarelli's 8-year-old son, Lucien Ricciutti, is a second grader at the school. He has autism and ADHD.

"I have a really nice view of the ecology center from my classroom," Lucien said. "I want it to stay forever and I really do love Shelly."

Parents are planning to stage a protest outside the school at 4 p.m. Friday.

"We hope we can have a resolution that we can all agree on and hopefully we can keep this ecology center alive," parent Patrick Castafero said.