Mostly sunny, another cold day in Philadelphia this Saturday. Here's the weather forecast.

Headed for a warmup, mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 32

Headed for a warmup, mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 32

Headed for a warmup, mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 32

Saturday will be similar to Friday with lows in the teens and highs in the mid-low 30s but a beautiful day with tons of sunshine once again.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Sunday, we begin our thaw and warm-up.

Southwest winds will push us to the low 40s for the first time since last Saturday and only the seventh time this month. That seasonable pattern in the low to mid-40s will continue next week as we end January much warmer than it began.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Conditions are looking MUCH better for the Eagles game with some early clouds, but partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies by game time.

CBS News Philadelphia.

Compare that to last Sunday with snow, or the game on the fifth against the Giants when windchills were in the single digits, this one should be pretty mild!

Temps will be in the mid-upper 40s for a few days next week before another cold front sweeps through the region, bringing a slight chance of snow Wednesday evening and another shot of highs near freezing and lows in the teens.

CBS News Philadelphia.

January will end up with below normal temps for sure!

CBS News Philadelphia.

Be aware that while you may look forward to all of that mild air it will also create a large black ice problem with all of our melting snow refreezing at night.

Many of our rivers, large and small have frozen over and there may also be some ice damming as the ice thaws and breaks apart.

7-day NEXT Weather forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia.

Saturday: Still cold. High 32, Low 15.

Sunday: Nice for Birds. High 41, Low 26.

Monday: Sunny. High 45, Low 24.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 47, Low 34.

Wednesday: Snow shower late? High 43, Low 32.

Thursday: Colder. High 32, Low 21.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 35, Low 18.

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast