Philadelphia Art Museum fires CEO Sasha Suda weeks after launching rebrand

Weeks after launching a rebrand in October, Sasha Suda was fired from her role as director and CEO of the Philadelphia Art Museum.

The Philadelphia Art Museum said in a statement Tuesday that Suda, who had been in the position since June 2022, is out as director and CEO, but declined to say why. Louis Marchesano, the deputy director of curatorial affairs and conservation, will lead day-to-day operations at the art museum while it seeks an interim director and CEO.

"The Board of Trustees is focused on fulfilling the museum's mission as we enter our 150th year," the Philadelphia Art Museum said in a statement.

Suda, an Ontario, Canada, native, joined the Philadelphia Art Museum in 2022 after she was the director and CEO of the National Gallery of Canada.

Suda's firing came after the city's largest art institution launched a rebrand in early October with a new logo and slightly different name that received criticism. The name of the museum located on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and home of the famous "Rocky steps" changed from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Philadelphia Art Museum. It was the museum's first rebrand in nearly 90 years.

The firing comes ahead of a big year in Philadelphia, with several events planned for the city's celebration of America's 250th anniversary, including a sports exhibit planned at the art museum that will include "Rocky," which turns 50 in 2026.

The museum first opened in 1876 as the Pennsylvania Museum and School of Industrial Art and later changed its name to the Philadelphia Museum of Art in May 1938.