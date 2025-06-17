John Middleton's art collection to be featured in 2-museum show in Philadelphia for U.S.'s 250th anniversary

Phillies managing partner John Middleton, famous for spending "stupid money" on superstars, and his family will contribute more than 120 paintings and pieces of furniture to a two-museum show as part of Philadelphia's celebrations for the U.S.'s 250th anniversary.

The Middletons' family collection will be featured in "A Nation of Artists," a collaboration between the Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, showcasing over 1,000 works of art to commemorate America's semiquincentennial.

"Our aspiration is that this exhibition is for everyone — no prior knowledge of art or history required," Middleton said in a statement. "We believe in the power of storytelling to connect people and are thrilled to partner with these two storied institutions to share the works that have brought our family so much joy and inspiration. Like baseball, art has the power to bring people together and surprise us when we least expect it. With every viewing, there's something new to discover."

"The Lee Shore," by Edward Hopper, is one of the works owned by Middleton that will be on display. Edward Hopper/Philadelphia Phillies

"A Nation of Artists" will be open to the public at both the Art Museum and PAFA from April 2026 to September 2027.

The exhibition will explore the "richness of American art," according to a news release. The Middletons' collection will be interwoven into the double show, which will include paintings, sculptures, furniture, decorative arts and photography.

The exhibition will also include paintings from Charles Willson Peale, John Singer Sargent and Horace Pippin, the Art Museum and PAFA said in a news release.

"What makes American art so powerful is not only where it was created but also who made it — and why," Sasha Suda, CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, said in a statement. "'A Nation of Artists' will present a broad and vibrant picture of artistic expression that was happening across the country through both familiar icons and voices that have historically been overlooked."

Philadelphia has a large slate of events to celebrate America's 250th birthday in 2026, including several major sporting events.

The city is one of 11 U.S. host cities for the FIFA World Cup, will host the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby, part of the NCAA Tournament and the PGA Championship in 2026.