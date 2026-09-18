Jonathan Greenard ruled out for Eagles-Titans; Cooper DeJean, Jalen Carter set to play in Week 2

Jonathan Greenard's Philadelphia Eagles debut will have to wait. The outside linebacker was ruled out against the Tennessee Titans for the second straight week with a pectoral injury.

Greenard, who suffered the pec injury in the offseason and missed all of training camp, was a limited participant in practice before Week 2.

The Birds acquired Greenard in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings in the offseason and then signed him to a four-year, $100 million contract extension. Greenard told CBS News Philadelphia contributor Eliot Shorr-Parks he was "super close" to returning. With Greenard out again, Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt will both start for the Eagles.

Following Philadelphia's 24-22 win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1, several players landed on this week's injury report.

Cornerback Cooper DeJean (calf/abdomen) was a full participant in practice Friday after he was limited Thursday and didn't participate Wednesday.

Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was a limited participant with a right wrist injury Friday and Thursday, but he doesn't have an injury designation heading into Week 2. He was spotted at practice this week with a cast on his right wrist.

Safety Andrew Mukuba is questionable against the Titans with a knee injury. He was limited in Friday's practice.

Wide receivers Hollywood Brown and (hamstring) and Elijah Moore (neck) were full participants in practice Friday.

Earlier this week, three-time Pro Bowl guard Landon Dickerson landed on injured reserve, which means he'll miss at least four games. Drew Kendall is set to start at left guard in place of Dickerson.