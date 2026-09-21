Philadelphia Eagles TE Dallas Goedert expected to miss time with injury, reports say

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain, according to multiple reports.

Goedert suffered the injury in the first half of Philadelphia's Week 2 comeback 24-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. He finished the game with one catch for 4 yards on two targets. He scored two touchdowns against the Washington Commanders in the regular-season opener.

Goedert is the third Eagles tight end to suffer an injury in the 2026 season. Rookie Eli Stowers and Grant Calcaterra are both currently on injured reserve.

This is a developing story and will be updated.