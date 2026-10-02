DeVonta Smith, Zack Baun among Philadelphia Eagles players ruled out vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Philadelphia Eagles will be without top wide receiver DeVonta Smith and All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun in Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

Smith (hamstring) and Baun (concussion) were among six Eagles players ruled out Friday before the pivotal Week 4 matchup. Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee), wide receiver Hollywood Brown (ankle), safety Marcus Epps (ankle) and Fred Johnson (knee) were also ruled out against Los Angeles.

With Smith and Goedert out, the Eagles will be without their top two pass catchers, which means more targets will go toward wideouts Dontayvion Wicks, rookie Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper and likely veteran tight end Zach Ertz. Wicks, who ranks second on the team with nine catches for 179 yards and a touchdown, will be the team's top wideout against Los Angeles.

Smith dealt with a hamstring injury in training camp, and The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the former Heisman Trophy winner could miss two to three games.

Linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. will start in place of Baun Sunday against the Rams alongside Jihaad Campbell. Trotter Jr.'s only starts have come in the final game of the regular season the last two years, when the Eagles rested their starters before the playoffs. Campbell (knee/rest) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, but he doesn't have an injury designation heading into Week 4.

The Rams are also dealing with injuries to key players, but they're getting back All-Pro wide receiver Puka Nacua, who has missed the last two games.

Myles Garrett, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was placed on injured reserve after Week 1 after he underwent surgery on his knee.

Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who came out of retirement for 2026, is out with a back injury.

Los Angeles cornerback Jaylen Watson is out with a shoulder injury, and tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve. Rams tight end Colby Parkinson is questionable with knee and shoulder injuries.