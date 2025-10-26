Fire in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, destroys home belonging to "Santa Scott"

A fire Saturday night in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania, destroyed the home of Scott Diethorne, who is known as "Santa Scott" to many in Bucks County.

Diethorne said he lost everything in the fire, including his Santa Claus suits. The home is "completely gutted," he said in a video shared on Facebook.

All of his suits were custom-made, and Scott said he is working to get some clothes for the holiday season.

The fire happened at around 9:45 p.m. at the home on Auburn Road in Fairless Hills, according to the fire department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze and found two dogs and a bird that died in the fire. No firefighters were injured in the fire.

Diethorne said his family was celebrating one of his children's birthdays when neighbors started calling them about the fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze.

The Fairless Hills Fire Department said that the fire appears to have started in the attic. It's under investigation by the Falls Township Fire Marshal's office.

The Red Cross said it's assisting Diethorne's family following the blaze.