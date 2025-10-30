2 masked suspects wanted in multiple school burglaries in Bucks County, Pennsylvania

Police are searching for two masked suspects wanted in connection with multiple burglaries at a school in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. One of the suspects is seen in photos wearing a Spider-Man mask.

The Middletown Township Police Department alleges the two suspects have been involved in at least four burglaries at the Bucks County Intermediate Unit at the Samuel Everitt School in Levittown.

Middletown Township Police Department.

Police say the alleged burglaries happened during the overnight hours of Sept. 5, 6 and 28 and then again on Oct. 18.

Police are asking anyone with any information to call Detective Ryan Morrison at 215-949-1000 or 215-750-3845 ext 2224.