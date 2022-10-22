Ryan Howard to throw out first pitch ahead of Game 4 of NLCS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- World Series champion Ryan Howard will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 4 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. Howard, a Phillies legend, was an instrumental piece of the team that won the World Series in 2008 over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Howard was also the NLCS MVP in 2009. He finished that series with a batting average of .333, two home runs and eight RBIs. But, the Phillies went on to the lose the World Series that season to the New York Yankees.

The Phillies have been going back to their 2008 World Series team for ceremonial first pitches this postseason.

In Game 3, Matt Stairs, who deep home run in the NLCS against the Dodgers in 2008, threw out the first pitch.

In the NLDS against the Braves, Pat Burrell and Shane Victorino got the opportunity to throw them.

Who will throw it in Game 5? That's unknown at this time, but I'd bet on it to be another member of the 2008 World Series team.