Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 4: Live updates and more

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are two wins away from the World Series. The Fightins will try to take a 3-1 series lead against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park in Game 4 of the NLCS.
Philadelphia took a 2-1 series lead on Friday in a 4-2 victory in Game 3. Kyle Schwarber got the Phillies on the board early with home run in the bottom of the first inning. Jean Segura made up for an error with a clutch two out single to knock in two runs in the win.
Bailey Falter will get the start in Game 4 for the Phillies, while Mike Clevinger will be on the mound for San Diego. The plan is for Falter to get through the Padres' lineup one time. He hasn't pitched since Oct. 5.
Clevinger got shellacked in a 5-3 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS. He gave up six hits and five runs. Overall, he has a 5.74 ERA in nine postseason games, including one World Series appearance.
Follow our live blog below for updates on the game.
City already greasing poles on Broad Street
As we all know, when Philly sports teams win, fans are going to climb poles, despite if they're greased or not.
On Saturday, the city is trying to get ahead of the celebration of the Phillies potentially clinching a World Series berth this weekend.
Ryan Howard to throw first pitch ahead of Game 4
World Series champion Ryan Howard will throw out the first pitch ahead of Game 4 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Howard, a Phillies legend, was an instrumental piece of the team that won the World Series in 2008 over the Tampa Bay Rays.
