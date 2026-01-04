Racist, antisemitic graffiti removed from Roxborough High School in Philadelphia, school district says

Racist and antisemitic graffiti was found on the outside of Roxborough High School Sunday, the School District of Philadelphia said.

The graffiti has been removed, according to the school district.

"As a school and District, we are fully committed to creating welcoming and inclusive environments for every student and staff member," Kristin Williams Smalley, the principal of Roxborough High School, wrote in a letter to families. "Acts of discrimination, hate speech, and harassment are unacceptable whether by, or against, students and staff. The District takes all complaints of bullying, harassment and discrimination seriously, including allegations of Antisemitism, Islamophobia, or racist speech will take appropriate action to investigate allegations and prioritize the well-being of all students and staff."

State Rep. Tarik Khan, who represents part of Philadelphia, said in a social media post that "targeting students in the middle of the night is cowardice, and it does not define us."

"Every student deserves to feel safe and respected when they walk into school, not have to deal with hate meant to scare and intimidate them," Khan said. "And thank you to workers from the school, school district and NW detectives for your labor this morning."

The School District of Philadelphia said it has a "zero-tolerance policy" for harassment and hate speech, and that any incident involving either will be investigated.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the School District of Philadelphia's Office of School Safety are investigating the racist and antisemitic graffiti at Roxborough High School.

The School District of Philadelphia said anyone person can submit a report alleging bullying, harassment or discrimination online, by calling the bullying/harassment hotline at 215-400-SAFE and more.