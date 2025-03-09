Watch CBS News
Local News

Route 55 northbound closed after deadly crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

Two people were killed and multiple others are receiving care following a motor vehicle accident on Route 55 northbound in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon, the county announced on social media.

Multiple emergency response agencies are assisting with the crash that happened on Route 55 northbound at mile marker 47.8, just before Exit 48, Ellis Street in Glassboro. Route 55 northbound is closed, according to 511NJ

Gloucester County Emergency Management shared on social media that the New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Unit is investigating two fatalities. The county previously said there were at least eight patients, with various ages from children to adults, "some of which reported gravely critical." Medical helicopters were called to the scene.

Gloucester County Emergency Management asks drivers to seek alternate routes due to the lane closures. Heavy traffic is expected in Elk Township, Clayton and Glassboro until the accident has cleared. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.