Route 55 northbound closed after deadly crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey

Two people were killed and multiple others are receiving care following a motor vehicle accident on Route 55 northbound in Gloucester County, New Jersey, Sunday afternoon, the county announced on social media.

Multiple emergency response agencies are assisting with the crash that happened on Route 55 northbound at mile marker 47.8, just before Exit 48, Ellis Street in Glassboro. Route 55 northbound is closed, according to 511NJ.

Gloucester County Emergency Management shared on social media that the New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Unit is investigating two fatalities. The county previously said there were at least eight patients, with various ages from children to adults, "some of which reported gravely critical." Medical helicopters were called to the scene.

Gloucester County Emergency Management asks drivers to seek alternate routes due to the lane closures. Heavy traffic is expected in Elk Township, Clayton and Glassboro until the accident has cleared.

