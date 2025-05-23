Route 422 East in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, closed after dump truck crashes, overturns

Two people were injured after a dump truck lost control while driving on Route 422 in Montgomery County, crashed into another vehicle and then overturned Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Trooper Paul Holdefer said a tri-axle dump truck was driving westbound on Route 422 near mile marker 188.4 when it lost control. The car veered off the left side of the road, through a retaining guide wire barrier, and went into oncoming traffic on 422 East.

State police said the dump truck hit a silver Ford sedan and then overturned, spilling its cargo onto the roadway. A Total Traffic camera near the crash scene shows the overturned truck and what appears to be sand spilled all over the highway.

PennDOT/Total Traffic

Holdefer said the Ford driver was taken to the hospital and is not expected to survive. The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries, according to police. Pennsylvania State Police originally described the crash Friday morning as fatal.

The road is still shut down as authorities continue to investigate, police said.