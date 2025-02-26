Illegal street racing caused fatal Mount Holly, New Jersey crash; drivers sought, police say

Illegal street racing caused crash on Route 38 in Mount Holly, New Jersey, police say

Illegal street racing caused crash on Route 38 in Mount Holly, New Jersey, police say

Police in Mount Holly, New Jersey are looking for a group of street racers they believe are responsible for a fatal crash on Route 38 last week.

The crash happened near the McDonald's and South Star Diner on the highway, near the Pine Street intersection, around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

One vehicle overturned and caught fire.

The first person on the scene was a police officer who saw the wreckage and sprang into action. As other first responders arrived to the scene, they had to pull the driver out of the burning vehicle.

Mount Holly police say illegal street racing involving vehicles like this one (inset) caused a crash last week on Route 38 that flipped a car and killed one driver. Mount Holly Police Department (inset) and Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

Several of the officers who helped get the driver out of the burning car were injured as a result, including an officer who suffered burns to his hands.

The driver of the burning vehicle was flown to Temple University Hospital, where they remained hospitalized in critical condition but died recently, police said.

The driver of a second vehicle involved in the crash was also taken to a hospital.

"Evidence indicated that the crash was the result of street racing, and it is crucial that we identify all individuals involved," Capt. Clifford Spencer, Mount Holly's officer-in-charge, said in a statement posted on the department's Facebook page. "We want to emphasize the dangers associated with street racing on public highways. These roads are not racetracks. High speeds, unpredictable traffic and a lack of safety measures make for a lethal combination; one that puts not only drivers at risk but also passengers, bystanders and innocent motorists. It will simply not be tolerated, and will leave a lasting impact on the families and all those involved."

Detectives are reviewing hours of surveillance footage from the area and are speaking to witnesses to learn more about the night of the crash, Spencer said. Police have also obtained a photo of a vehicle they said is "related to the crash" and are seeking help identifying it.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes the vehicle — or who was in the area of Route 38 between Mount Holly and Mount Laurel on Feb. 18 between about 9:30 and 9:50 p.m. — to contact the department at 609-267-8300.

Police are seeking more information on this vehicle related to the crash. Mount Holly Police Department