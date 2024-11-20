Route 309 northbound reopens after crash in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania

Route 309 northbound has reopened after a crash shut down the highway between the Susquehanna Road and Norristown Road exits on Wednesday morning.

Traffic was being pushed off the highway at Susquehanna Road to avoid the crash.

In the backup leading up to that exit, a second crash occurred near Highland Avenue, NEXT Traffic cameras show. One lane was blocked near Highland Avenue due to that crash.

511PA, a service run by PennDOT, said the closure occurred around 5:20 a.m. The service estimated the road would reopen around 8:30 a.m., but traffic began flowing again around 7:20 a.m.

If you want to avoid any lingering backup, Bethlehem Pike, Butler Pike or Limekiln Pike could serve as alternate routes.