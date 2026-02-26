Southbound lanes of Route 202 in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, shut down for sinkhole prevention work

Drivers in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, can expect to take a detour for the next few months as a section of Route 202 is set to close for several months for preventative sinkhole work.

The southbound lanes will be closed until late fall between Henderson Road and Prince Frederick Boulevard in Upper Merion Township. Drivers should use Saulin Boulevard as the main detour.

A stretch of Route 202, also known as DeKalb Pike, has closed several times in the past few years after sinkholes opened up, causing headaches for commuters and residents. One sinkhole that opened in July 2023 near Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard shut down the road for two weeks.

To guard against future sinkholes, PennDOT will be injecting pressurized grout under the roadway to fill any voids underneath.

Almost a year ago to the day, the northbound lanes were shut down for this same kind of work.

While the road is shut down, crews also plan to make drainage improvements and reconstruct pavement. Despite the closure, locals will still be able to access their homes and businesses.

The road sits over a bed of "soft soil" and limestone, which can wash away when it gets wet after rainfall or if a pipe breaks, experts previously told CBS News Philadelphia.

PennDOT is hopeful this is the last time Route 202 will have to be shut down for anything sinkhole-related.

This map shows how drivers can get around the closure on Route 202 southbound in King of Prussia for these sinkhole repairs.

When you reach Saulin Boulevard, make a left, then follow it to Henderson Road, where you can head back to Route 202 and continue past the closed section.