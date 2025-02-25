Stretch of Route 202 in King of Prussia closed until June for ongoing sinkhole repairs

A section of Route 202 in Montgomery County will be closed for more than three months as PennDOT crews work on a long-term sinkhole repair project.

The northbound lanes between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard/Prince Frederick Boulevard in King of Prussia shut down the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 25 and will stay closed through early June, PennDOT said.

Drivers can use Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard as detours.

After work on the northbound lanes wraps up early this summer, crews will start working on the southbound lanes.

The repairs are part of a $22.4 million project to fix and prevent further sinkhole damage on 202 and Route 29 in Chester County.

Traffic on Route 202 in Upper Merion Township has long been impacted by sinkhole damage and emergency repairs in the area. In July 2023, a sinkhole that opened up near Henderson and Saulin Boulevard shut down the road for two weeks.

Then in December, a new sinkhole opened in the same area in the middle of the busy holiday shopping season. In that case, the road was closed for about a week.

In April 2024, PennDOT crews were back on 202 north between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard to repair a dip in the road they said was caused by "soft soil."

Geologists previously told CBS News Philadelphia the area beneath Route 202 contains limestone, which can dissolve when it comes into contact with water from rainfall or broken pipes.

Drivers who typically use Route 202 can sign up for news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties on PennDOT's website.