One northbound lane on Route 202 is open after two sinkholes discovered in King of Prussia

One northbound lane is open after two sinkholes discovered on Route 202 in King of Prussia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One lane on the northbound side of Route 202 in King of Prussia has reopened. Both the northbound and southbound lanes have been closed because two sinkholes opened this week in the same area.

And with the heavy rain expected Sunday, PennDOT said it's unclear when the repairs will be completed.

It's the noise and detour some drivers have come to expect on this stretch of 202 in King of Prussia.

"There's a sinkhole in this township two or three a year, so you have to get used to it," Tom Rapine said.

But emergency repairs to fix another sinkhole are starting to wear on some drivers' nerves like Kiesha Womack.

"It's been hectic, traffic has been horrible," she said.

Womack said she lives about five minutes from the area.

"Just even pulling off my block, we can't get off our block because so much traffic is detoured that way to get to 202 or 422 or straight into Norristown," she said.

The southbound lanes of 202 between Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road closed Friday night after a sinkhole was discovered under the travel lanes.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of 202 in King of Prussia, btwn Saulin Blvd and Henderson Rd, remain closed for sinkhole repairs. PennDOT says crews are making progress, but there’s no timetable on when the road will fully reopen. @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/wd44vimFpG — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) December 17, 2023

On Thursday morning, the first sinkhole closed down the northbound lanes in the same area forcing drivers to navigate around the closures.

"I live right down the road five minutes away to come to the Aldi here but I have to go around like take three u-turns stuck in traffic and it took 20 minutes to get here, real annoying," Alvin Kommu said.

The sinkholes are also causing problems for the businesses in this area. CBS Philadelphia was told they were without water for about six hours Friday, and on one of the busiest weekends before Christmas, some stores said they're seeing a drop in sales.

Shark Cut Barbershop was open Saturday but owner Jamie Dang said many of these chairs remained empty.

"A lot of people couldn't get to us so they said 'Oh, we're going to hold off until next week,' so it's been kind of slow today," Dang said.

Two sinkholes also opened up in this area of 202 over the summer. Dang is hoping this is the last time the road has to be shut down because of sinkholes beneath the roadway.

"Hopefully, it's done before the holidays because next week is going to be busier," Dang said.

PennDOT said engineers are still assessing the new damage and there is no timetable on when the road will fully reopen.