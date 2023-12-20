All lanes of Rt. 202 in King of Prussia now reopen after sinkhole repairs

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) - PennDOT said Wednesday the right lane of U.S. Route 202 South (Dekalb Pike) between Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road in King of Prussia reopened after sinkhole repairs were completed.

The section of Rt. 202 had been closed since last Friday after multiple sinkholes were found underneath its southbound lanes.

PennDOT said all lanes on Rt. 202 between Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road are now open.

On Tuesday morning, PennDOT reopened the same section of Dekalb Pike's northbound lanes. The left lanes on Rt. 202 North and South also reopened on Tuesday. The right lane of Rt. 202 reopened last Saturday.

PennDOT said it will continue to monitor the section of Rt. 202 where the sinkholes were discovered.