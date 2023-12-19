Rt. 202 in King of Prussia reopens more lanes after sinkhole repairs

Northbound lanes of Route 202, one southbound lane in King of Prussia reopen after sinkhole repairs

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) - PennDOT said Tuesday that both lanes on U.S. Route 202 north (Dekalb Pike) and one southbound lane in King of Prussia have reopened after sinkhole repairs were completed.

The right lane of Route 202 south between Saulin Boulevard and Henderson Road will remain closed until more pavement repairs can be done, PennDOT said.

Route 202 south had been closed since Friday after multiple sinkholes were found in the southbound lanes.

One lane of Route 202 north reopened Saturday after PennDOT closed it last Thursday morning after a sinkhole was found north of Henderson Road.

Over the weekend, crews filled both sinkholes with a mixture called "flowable fill," which needed time to cure.

There was concern that recent rain would hamper the process.

There's no timetable for when the remaining southbound lanes will reopen.