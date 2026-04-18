Roots Picnic heads to London, bringing Philadelphia artists, rap legend Nas

After years of being a summer staple in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park, the Roots Picnic is heading across the pond to London for its first international edition.

Roots Picnic London is set for Aug. 8 and 9 at the Crystal Palace Bowl, featuring British acts along with a couple of Philadelphia artists.

The move comes in a year of big changes for the festival, as its Philly homestand shifted across the park to the Belmont Plateau — another first for the event. After severe weather and long lines marred the first day of the 2025 edition, organizers promised a much better experience for guests.

The London picnic will be headlined by Brooklyn rap legend Nas and The Roots on the first night in a special two-hour set featuring South London singer Sasha Keable.

New York rappers Benny the Butcher and Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, are set to perform the first day in the picnic's J. Period Live Mixtape, with Black Thought from The Roots.

The second night will be headlined by R&B singers Anthony Hamilton and Philly native Musiq Soulchild. British neo-soul duo Floetry will also be taking the stage in their first performance in their hometown in more than a decade.

Philly neo-soul artist Bilal is also set to perform on the second day, along with rapper Common.

The Philadelphia picnic is set for May 30-31 and will be headlined by JAŸ-Z and Erykah Badu.

Tickets for the London edition go on presale Monday, with general sales opening Tuesday.

Tickets are still available for the Philadelphia picnic, starting at $300.