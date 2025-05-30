Philadelphia police beef up security for 2025 Roots Picnic, days after Fairmount Park mass shooting

Security top of mind ahead of Roots Picnic weekend after mass shooting in Fairmount Park

Philadelphia police are beefing up security now that the Roots Picnic weekend has arrived.

The two-day hip hop and R&B festival at the Mann Center in Fairmount Park draws tens of thousands of people annually. This year, heightened security is in place after a mass shooting in the same area that left two people dead and nine others injured on Memorial Day.

Police are planning to deploy uniformed and undercover officers at the Roots Picnic. They are also working to prevent large, unsanctioned gatherings at the event.

"We have a whole bureau of people in our intelligence bureau who do nothing but watch social media," Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "We have these incidents where these car groups like to meet up, so we're constantly monitoring social media and reacting to what we see there."

Some festivalgoers said they welcome the extra police presence.

"I'm glad that Philly is taking that cautious effort to make sure we have a heightened police presence because we do want people to feel safe there," Peter Jordan from Richmond, Virginia, said.

This year's lineup includes several notable artists, including Philadelphia native and rap legend Meek Mill. Lenny Kravitz, Maxwell, GloRilla, Miguel and Tems will also take the stage.

"It's my second year going," Jaden Gibson from West Philadelphia said. "I'm excited to see some new faces there."

Eventgoers said they look forward to the music and the vibes.

"I'm super excited," Robert Schwartz, co-founder of ACX1 Studios in Atlantic City, New Jersey, said. "It was supposed to rain. It's going to be a beautiful weekend. So many talented, amazing artists."