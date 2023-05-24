Roots Picnic 2023: Usher added as co-headliner; Diddy out

Digital Brief: May 24, 2023 (AM)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Yeah! Usher has been added as a co-headliner for the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann in Fairmount Park. Usher will replace Diddy, who organizers say will no longer appear "due to unforeseen circumstances."

An eight-time Grammy Award winner, Usher will join Ms. Lauryn Hill as the Roots Picnic co-headliners.

Hill will perform her album, "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill," to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert will be among several artists from Philadelphia to perform at the festival.

Dave Chappelle and The Roots will kick off the festival this year on June 2 with a comedy show and concert at Wells Fargo Center.

The festival is scheduled for June 3 and June 4.