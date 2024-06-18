Woman dies after car crashes into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a woman died following a car crashed into a tree in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a scene near East Roosevelt Boulevard around 4:13 p.m. and said they found a gold Toyota Camry going southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard had crashed into a tree in the median.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene around 4:20 p.m. by medics.

The Crash Investigation Division is leading the case.