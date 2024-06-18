Watch CBS News
Woman dies after car crashes into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a woman died following a car crashed into a tree in Philadelphia's Bustleton neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a scene near East Roosevelt Boulevard around 4:13 p.m. and said they found a gold Toyota Camry going southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard had crashed into a tree in the median.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene around 4:20 p.m. by medics.

The Crash Investigation Division is leading the case.

Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.

First published on June 18, 2024 / 8:09 PM EDT

