Day-long telethon for Ronald McDonald House Charities on Nov. 17

It's a season for giving thanks, and a perfect time to reach out and give back.

Watch our annual "Give a Little Love" Telethon supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities, Thursday, November 17, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Meet the children, the families and the staff who make this special place a "home away from home."

Fundraising segments will air throughout the day, most notably during newscasts and a one-hour special that will air at 10 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. on CBS3. Additionally, Telethon stories, segments and the special will stream throughout the day on CBS News Philadelphia.

Tune in, "Give a Little Love," and watch it grow!

WAYS TO DONATE

Call: 1-888-506-HOPE (1-888-506-4673)

Text: Text the word "FAMILY" to 20222 to make a $25 donation (message and data rates may apply)

Online: www.rmhtelethon.org/donate

Venmo: @RMHCPhillyRegion