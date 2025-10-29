Camden's Ronald McDonald House becomes "shelter" for this North Carolina family

Giggles and smiles from 2-year-old Taim Ahmad are lighting up the playroom at the Ronald McDonald House in Camden, New Jersey.

Taim was born with a rare autoimmune disorder affecting his gut. The specialized treatments he needed were only available at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, meaning the family would need to travel from their home in North Carolina.

That's when the Ronald McDonald House stepped in.

"We don't have any relatives in this area. So, the Ronald McDonald house was instrumental and crucial for us," Majd Ahmad, Taim's father, said. "They took a lot of the burden away from us in order for us to focus on our son."

After more than a year, this has become a second home for Taim and his family.

"I would say number one, it's a shelter for us," Jeeda Shawwa, Taim's mother, said. "It's like an amazing shelter. We didn't expect to have a place where we can sleep, eat, play, have some times away from the hospital. We're really, truly, deeply grateful for them."

There are plenty of activities to keep everyone busy, including the new playground and basketball court. Last summer, local police even hosted a fair at the house with toys and games.

Taim's treatments have been successful, and the family will be heading home to North Carolina. But before leaving, they urge everyone to support the Ronald McDonald House for all of the families that will follow them.

"Some of them have lost their jobs to take care of their kids, some of them have uprooted their whole lives to come up here to treat their kids," Majd Ahmad said, "and what Ronald McDonald offers is just a home away from home."

Heart in the House highlights the essential support Ronald McDonald House chapters provide to families across the Greater Philadelphia Region, New Jersey, and Delaware. To make a donation, visit heartinthehouse.org.