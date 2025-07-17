Ronald McDonald House in Philadelphia holds summer BBQ for children battling illnesses

It's the smiles and joy that say it all at the Ronald McDonald House.

"Just look around in this room today. There is so much magic that is happening," said Chris Callanan, chief development officer of Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Thursday night, they held a summer BBQ for children battling illnesses and their families.

"A lot of the families are going on a tough medical journey while they are staying with us, and if we can give a smile or a little warmth to them in those difficult moments, that's what it is all about," Callanan said.

Jesalyn Snitkoff arrived from Florida at the Ronald McDonald House in December.

"In a hard time like this, it's amazing to have a place to call home," Snitkoff said.

Snitkoff's 10-month-old baby is in the NICU at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and she says she is grateful for all the help.

"It's been an amazing," she said. "The kids always have something to do. They are always entertained, and it makes it really easy to not feel so guilty because we are in and out of the hospital a lot."

Swoop stopped by and the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders danced and did crafts with the kids.

The event was sponsored by Hoffman's Exterminating, which has been involved with the Ronald McDonald House for over 25 years.

"They are going through some very tough times and there is not much we can do medically," William Hoffman, CEO of Hoffman's Exterminating, said. "But we can sure do it spiritually and that's why we are doing it."