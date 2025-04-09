Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people dead after fire in Robeson Township, Pennsylvania

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.
Read Full Bio
Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

2 dead after house fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania
2 dead after house fire in Berks County, Pennsylvania 00:18

Two people were killed after a fire scorched a home in Berks County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities.

Crews were called to the 3200 block of Morgantown Road in Robeson Township around 1 a.m. for a heavy fire in a single-family home. The fire grew to two alarms and then was placed under control around 2:30 a.m.

robeson-township-pennsylvania-fire.jpg
Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The Berks County Coroner's Office said two people have been pronounced dead.

The victims' next of kin are still being notified, and their identities were not publicly available Wednesday morning.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.