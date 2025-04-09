2 people dead after fire in Robeson Township, Pennsylvania

Two people were killed after a fire scorched a home in Berks County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities.

Crews were called to the 3200 block of Morgantown Road in Robeson Township around 1 a.m. for a heavy fire in a single-family home. The fire grew to two alarms and then was placed under control around 2:30 a.m.

Chopper 3/CBS News Philadelphia

The Berks County Coroner's Office said two people have been pronounced dead.

The victims' next of kin are still being notified, and their identities were not publicly available Wednesday morning.