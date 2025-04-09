2 people dead after fire in Robeson Township, Pennsylvania
Two people were killed after a fire scorched a home in Berks County, Pennsylvania on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities.
Crews were called to the 3200 block of Morgantown Road in Robeson Township around 1 a.m. for a heavy fire in a single-family home. The fire grew to two alarms and then was placed under control around 2:30 a.m.
The Berks County Coroner's Office said two people have been pronounced dead.
The victims' next of kin are still being notified, and their identities were not publicly available Wednesday morning.