Pennsylvania Uber driver arrested, accused of groping passenger and making lewd comments, DA says

A Pennsylvania Uber driver turned himself in to police on Thursday on charges he groped and made sexually explicit comments to a passenger last month, the Montgomery County District Attorney's office said.

West Chester resident Robert T. Corcoran, 61, is facing charges of indecent assault and harassment, charging documents show.

Authorities say Corcoran picked up two passengers, a male and female, early on the morning of Feb. 10 from the Audubon Ale House in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

A little after 1:30 a.m., the woman and her friend ordered an Uber using the friend's account to pick the two of them up.

Court documents say Corcoran arrived in a dark blue or black Lexus sedan and took the two to a Wawa in Phoenixville and waited for them to buy some items.

The route was then set to stop at the woman's friend's home before making a last stop at the woman's home.

According to a criminal complaint the woman was on a FaceTime call with her sister and both women were poking fun at her male friend while on the call before the driver told them to "stop fighting" and advised them not to eat inside the vehicle.

After dropping off the man, the driver asked the woman to move up to the front seat, and hang up on the call with her sister, which made the woman feel uncomfortable.

The sister later ended the call to go to sleep. The woman told police once the call ended, Corcoran grabbed her breast under her top and she objected out loud. She then texted someone what had happened and they got back on FaceTime to hear what was happening inside the car.

The documents allege Corcoran made other sexual comments as he continued to drive her home.

"Since they were still driving, Victim was trying to stay calm while responding to his inappropriate comments to not make him upset," court documents say.

The driver allegedly got out of the car after they pulled up to the victim's home and tried to initiate more inappropriate contact before hugging her. She then ran to the front door.

The woman met with Whitpain Township police the next day and relayed her story. Later that week, officers met with Corcoran and questioned him about what the woman told them.

Corcoran allegedly told officers he got out of his car at the woman's home because she was going to share half her Wawa hoagie with him.

Corcoran turned himself in on Thursday and was arraigned. He was released after a judge set bail at $25,000 unsecured.