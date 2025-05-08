Philadelphia students elect new pope during mock papal conclave as Pope Leo XIV is introduced

Philadelphia students choose pope in mock conclave as cardinals select Leo XIV as pontiff

Philadelphia students choose pope in mock conclave as cardinals select Leo XIV as pontiff

Philadelphia students choose pope in mock conclave as cardinals select Leo XIV as pontiff

While the world was meeting Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pope, in Vatican City on Thursday, the process of selecting a new pontiff was also unfolding right here in Philadelphia.

On Thursday, students at St. Joseph's Preparatory School played a game by holding their own papal conclave.

The class of about 20 students worked as cardinals for the past two days, engaging in a spirited discussion before they selected who they believed was the best person to lead the Catholic Church.

While the historic moment was happening in Vatican City, students became part of history during the creative lesson that also included some fun.

"I love being a teacher for moments like this. This is what makes teaching so cool, to do something like this while the real event is unfolding," teacher Michael Gambone said.

Gambone said the assignment was to pick the cardinal they wanted to be and study their life before they made their selection for pope.

The young cardinals selected Cardinal Charles Bo to lead them.

Students say it was a fun experience, especially because the conclave in Vatican City was happening at the same time.

"I kind of learn everything like between the white smoke and black smoke, how they vote, you need two-thirds majority. I never knew any of that stuff, so it's very fun," student Kingston Jackson said.

"[It's] a really fun way to alleviate basic learning," student Luke Becker said. "It's the end of the year, having fun, playing this game, provides opportunity to debate, interact and have fun."

Students hope the school will continue the game for other students next year.