Suspected killer of Josh Kruger, charged in September non-fatal SEPTA shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The suspected killer of a Philadelphia journalist and activist is also being charged in a non-fatal shooting at a SEPTA Broad Street Line station. The Philadelphia District Attorney said Monday that Robert Davis was charged with aggravated assault, VUFA violations and other related offenses.

SEPTA asked for the public's help with identifying a suspect, who they now believe is Davis, who got into a brief fight with a woman and then fired his gun while at the Tasker-Morris Station back on Sept. 25.

SEPTA Police

Police said that at around 6 a.m., Davis went up to a woman from behind while they were both on the mezzanine level of the station.

He bumped into the woman which led to a brief fight between the two where he fired his gun once and then fled the SEPTA station. No injuries were reported.

Davis was also arrested on Oct. 25 for the murder of local journalist Josh Kruger. He did not turn himself in, according to police. He did not turn himself in, according to police. It's unclear where or how Davis was taken into police custody.

Davis was arrested on Oct. 25 for the murder of local journalist Josh Kruger. Philadelphia Police Department

Kruger was shot inside his Point Breeze home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street on Oct. 2 just before 1:30 a.m. The 39-year-old was struck seven times and pronounced dead after he was taken to the hospital, police said.

Investigators believe Kruger and Davis were acquaintances and said he was trying to help the 19-year-old. Police said Davis was known to the Philadelphia Police Department but they wouldn't specify how.

RELATED: Vigil held for murdered Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger

Davis' last known address was just a five-minute walk away from Kruger's home. Police said they have a video showing Davis in the area of the shooting.