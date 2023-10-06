Vigil held for murdered Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- With heavy hearts and many questions, friends gathered to remember a Philadelphia journalist and activist who was shot and killed in Point Breeze.

Josh Kruger dedicated his life to advocating for some of the city's most vulnerable people. His tragic death has shaken the community.

On Thursday night, those who knew Kruger came together to honor his memory at a vigil in Washington Square at 11th and Pine Streets.

Kruger was shot and killed on Monday inside his home on the 2300 block of Watkins Street in Point Breeze.

"He was a very private person and he would look at this and say, 'Why are you all here? There is other stuff that we can be doing. Go do that. Don't mourn me,'" Zen Kramer, a friend of Kruger's, said.

Police said Kruger was shot seven times and rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Most recently, Kruger was a freelance journalist in the city. He wrote about his own journey with substance abuse and homelessness.

"Even in his worst, he was always advocating for everybody that was around him," Bear Elkins, a friend, said. "He was like, 'Yeah, I may be bad but there is someone worse off than I am.'"

Kruger also worked for the city for five years, according to his website. He served as the communications director for the city's Office of Homeless Services and also handled Mayor Jim Kenney's social media for a period of time.

"He did not get to write his own story, so I think it's important for all of us to remember who he was and take a piece of it with us," a person said.

Kramer's friends shared stories and said they are going to miss him.

"He was one of my best friends and I will miss all of the laughs and everything he taught me and including self-worth in this community," Kramer said.

Police have not made any arrests and no weapons were recovered. A person of interest has been identified in his murder.