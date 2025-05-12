New Jersey police officers commended for rescuing dog drowning in pool

Three police officers in Robbinsville, New Jersey, are being commended for their quick response after rescuing a drowning dog from a pool on Saturday.

Robbinsville police said Patrolmen Slininger, Pica and Meehan responded to a home on Sienna Court after getting a 911 call that a dog was drowning.

The dog, Zissou, was "clearly in distress and likely would have drowned had the officers not acted when they did," the Robbinsville Township Police Department said online about the rescue.

On Saturday, May 10, 2025, Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a dog actively drowning in a backyard pool at a... Posted by Robbinsville Township Police Department on Monday, May 12, 2025

Body-worn camera footage obtained by CBS News Philadelphia shows Zissou's rescue. Then, the officers found another dog in the same backyard. After the officers got hold of the second dog, they found the pet owners, who said they had been searching for their dogs after they got loose earlier in the day.

The pet owner and Zissou then went to the Robbinsville police station Saturday night and thanked the officers in person for their kindness.