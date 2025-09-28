Man shot in road rage incident on Vine Street Expressway near I-676 ramp in Philadelphia, police say

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in a road rage incident on the Vine Street Expressway in Philadelphia Saturday night, police said.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said PPD officers and Delaware River Port Authority Police responded to a call of a person shot at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge just before the on-ramp on I-676 around 10 p.m.

Initially, it was believed that the shooting happened near the Independence Mall area, but police confirmed that wasn't true and the shooting actually happened on I-676.

Pace said, based on preliminary investigation, it appears that a 31-year-old man was driving eastbound on the Vine Street Expressway when he got into a road rage incident with another car.

Police believe the driver of a Lexus fired one shot in the direction of the 31-year-old's car. That one shot hit the driver's side door, pierced through, and hit the driver in the leg.

The driver then got off the Vine Street Expressway, going toward the Ben Franklin Bridge, and police said they believe the offender's car continued onto I-95 northbound.

After being shot, the driver saw officers from the Delaware River Port Authority at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge, and then they notified Philly police, Pace continued.

Pace said the 31-year-old driver was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where he is now listed in stable condition.

The road rage incident was handed over to the Pennsylvania State Police after the PPD talked to the driver.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia for updates.