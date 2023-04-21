Watch CBS News
Riverton man charged after man found dead inside Rodeway Inn in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- A Riverton man was taken into custody and charged after officials found a man dead inside a hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Thursday morning.

Taylor Perkins, 29, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Officials from the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office say the man now identified as Michael Jefferies, 36, of Mount Laurel, was found dead on the ground of a second-floor room near a stairwell at the Rodeway Inn on Route 73 just before 10 a.m.

They say the investigation started Thursday after Mount Laurel police arrived at the hotel on reports of two men fighting.

An autopsy revealed Jefferies died of multiple stab wounds and officials determined that after the stabbing, Perkins drove off in a sports car after leaving the hotel to go to a nearby BMW dealership.

The incident remains under investigation.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 5:12 PM

