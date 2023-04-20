Watch CBS News
Man found dead inside Rodeway Inn in Mount Laurel, officials say

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: April 20, 2023 (AM)
MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was found dead inside a hotel in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Thursday morning, Burlington County officials said. 

The man was found dead at the Rodeway Inn on Route 73 in Mount Laurel just before 10 a.m.

Officials said the man was found dead outside a room near a stairwell. The man's identity if being withheld at this time. 

A person of interest was taken into custody, according to officials. They said more information about the person will be released Friday. 

An autopsy will be performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner to determine the manner of death. 

The incident is under investigation. 

First published on April 20, 2023 / 5:58 PM

