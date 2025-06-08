Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show in Philadelphia offers unique opportunity for artists

Artists from around the world bring work to Philadelphia for Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show

For artists at Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show this weekend, the event was an opportunity to share their work and connect with new audiences.

Michelle Mardis is this year's featured artist, and her work has been used to advertise the annual three-day event.

"It's a big deal," Mardis said. "It's very competitive to get in the show, and once you're in, it's ... a feather in your cap just for that and then to be selected featured artist."

Mardis said her first year here has been a good one.

"Friday was great, I had an excellent day. I did sell the signature piece, so that's being shipped to California," Mardis said.

The Rittenhouse Square event is the oldest art show in the country, celebrating its 98th anniversary this year. More than 400 artists apply to exhibit in the park, with only about 150 making the cut.

"There is more public art in Philadelphia than any city in America, so we are the art capital of America," said Chris Buonomo, managing director of Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show.

Buonomo said artists from Europe, Canada and across the U.S. had space at the show, drawing collectors and dollars to the city.

"An art-savvy crowd from New York come down; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; they all come here for the show because there's nothing quite like this show in those cities," Buonomo said.

Daphne Covington from Georgia has made this show a must on her calendar. She says while weather can play a role — it's all part of life for a traveling artist — she's hoping to cash in this weekend.

"We're like little gamblers out here ... 'cause we never know what's going to happen at the show, so a good show or a great show can really mean the world to us," Covington said.