Watch CBS News
Local News

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show in Philadelphia offers unique opportunity for artists

By Alicia Roberts, Jon Claudio

/ CBS Philadelphia

Artists from around the world bring work to Philadelphia for Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show
Artists from around the world bring work to Philadelphia for Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show 02:06

For artists at Philadelphia's Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show this weekend, the event was an opportunity to share their work and connect with new audiences.

Michelle Mardis is this year's featured artist, and her work has been used to advertise the annual three-day event. 

"It's a big deal," Mardis said. "It's very competitive to get in the show, and once you're in, it's ... a feather in your cap just for that and then to be selected featured artist." 

A promotional image for the Rittenhouse Square Art Show is overlaid on a blurry image of crowds at the art show

Mardis said her first year here has been a good one. 

"Friday was great, I had an excellent day. I did sell the signature piece, so that's being shipped to California," Mardis said.

The Rittenhouse Square event is the oldest art show in the country, celebrating its 98th anniversary this year. More than 400 artists apply to exhibit in the park, with only about 150 making the cut.

"There is more public art in Philadelphia than any city in America, so we are the art capital of America," said Chris Buonomo, managing director of Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show.  

Buonomo said artists from Europe, Canada and across the U.S. had space at the show, drawing collectors and dollars to the city.    

"An art-savvy crowd from New York come down; Washington, D.C.; Baltimore; they all come here for the show because there's nothing quite like this show in those cities," Buonomo said. 

Daphne Covington from Georgia has made this show a must on her calendar. She says while weather can play a role — it's all part of life for a traveling artist — she's hoping to cash in this weekend. 

"We're like little gamblers out here ... 'cause we never know what's going to happen at the show, so a good show or a great show can really mean the world to us," Covington said.

Alicia Roberts

Emmy-award winning Reporter and Anchor Alicia Roberts joined the CBS News Philadelphia team in December 2020.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.