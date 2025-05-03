Philadelphians hit full bloom during annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival 2025

Philadelphians soak up warm weather, come together for Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival

With sunshine replacing last year's rain, thousands filled Walnut Street Saturday for the annual Rittenhouse Row Spring Festival — a one-day celebration of food, music and local business.

From live jazz to street DJs, the festival brought energy to the streets as vendors and restaurants set up shop along a stretch of Walnut from 15th to 19th streets and 18th from Locust to Sansom Street. It's now in its third year back from the pandemic.

"Just enjoying the good weather — it's lovely out here," said festivalgoer Aidan Murray, who got a pickle from the Fishtown Pickle Project. "Good excuse to be in community and hang out with lots of folks."

The event allowed businesses like Rescue Spa, which has called Rittenhouse home for 20 years, to connect with longtime clients and new passersby.

"We see a lot of really great faces and our friends," said Kelly Lizzio, retail manager for the spa. "We also have people who don't know us at all, so it's really exciting to share our story and who we are with them."

For some vendors, the festival was more than just a chance to connect — it was a lifeline. Ange Branca, owner of South Philly Malaysian restaurant Kampar, used the event to keep her business going after a fire destroyed her physical location earlier this year.

"Events like this are really great to come out and participate — to continue to have our food available," Branca said.

Food options ranged from upscale bites like wagyu beef sliders from Barclay Prime to street food staples, including Central American elote from El Merkury.

"I think this is helpful for people to remember that we exist," said Sofia Deleon, owner of El Merkury. "During winter, everybody's inside. So this spring festival is like, 'OK, we're back!'"

Jessica Paul, a Rittenhouse resident, brought her young daughter Violet to enjoy the festivities.

"She tried a bunch of different food, we got some bubbles — it's been a really fun morning," Paul said.

Organizers say while the festival is a staple for neighborhood residents, they hope it draws more visitors from across the region.

"To get them to come to Rittenhouse and to get them in one day to kind of taste and see and experience the best of all of our businesses, all mixed together," said Corie Moskow, executive director of Rittenhouse Row.

With warm weather, lively performances, and local flavor, the festival offered Philadelphians a chance to slow down and savor the season.