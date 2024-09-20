Pennsylvania State Police offering $4K reward for info leading to arrest in shooting, 2-car crash

Pennsylvania State Police are revealing more information about a shooting that led to a two-car crash on the I-476 north ramp from I-95 northbound and killed two men last Friday night in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

During a press conference in Media Friday morning, state police said they're now offering a $4,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the two men's deaths.

State police said they believe the shooting and deadly crash took place between 9:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.

Police are asking anyone who may have been driving on I-95 North or getting onto I-476 North that night and may have witnessed the crash to contact them. Authorities urged any drivers in the area that night who have dashcams or mounted cameras in their vehicles -- even if they don't think they captured the crash -- to contact police in the event it could lead to a license plate or vehicle description.

State police recounted the events leading up to the crash Friday night.

A man named Joshua Waltz was driving on I-95 northbound when he hit some debris in the roadway and got a flat tire. Waltz pulled his car over onto the right shoulder on the I-476 northbound ramp and got out of his car and stood behind it.

At the same time, another car, driven by Clinton Martin, 29, was traveling on I-95 going home from work when someone shot at his car, striking him in the neck while he was driving. Police said Martin's car then veered out of control onto the right side of the road and crashed into the back of Waltz's vehicle.

Both men were killed in the crash, police said.

"The actions by the person that shot at Mr. Martin's vehicle contributed and caused the senseless death of two men. Two men that didn't even know each other. Two men that were driving home, going about their own business," Lt. Jonathan Sunderlin said.

Martin's mother, sister and stepfather spoke during the press conference each expressing their need for someone to come forward and grief over their loved one, whose life was taken too soon.

Martin's stepfather, Frederick Newton, described the 29-year-old as a hard worker who started as a cashier at Dollar General and worked his way up to a manager. His family said Martin had worked at the Dollar General in Clifton Heights.

Clinton Martin, 29, was described by his stepfather as a hard worker, who started as a cashier at Dollar General and worked his way up to a manager Pennsylvania State Police / Martin family

At this time state police said they believe the shooting happened very shortly before the crash, either happening just prior to Martin getting on 476 North or while he was on the ramp.

While the reason for the shooting is unknown at this time, police said they're not ruling out any motive.

"The longer that this person is out there, the greater the risk it is to the public that someone with the mindset like this where they feel like they can just shoot at another car…it's dangerous to everyone," Sunderlin said.

Waltz's family was too distraught to speak with CBS News Philadelphia. Police said Waltz and his fiancée had a 5-month-old baby.

Anyone with information related to the crash is asked to contact PSP Media at 484-840-1000. All callers will remain anonymous.